Former WWE Star Claims She Was Not Treated Well Backstage During A Visit

Victoria, real name Lisa Marie Varon, is regarded as a trailblazer in the history of the wrestling industry for her contributions to women’s wrestling. She was successful in every promotion she worked for, amassing a collection of title belts along the way. Trish Stratus recently advocated for her induction into the WWE Hall of Fame.

She was with WWE from 2000 to 2009 before moving on to TNA Wrestling, where she continued to have classic matches. She made a surprise appearance in the Women’s Royal Rumble match in 2021.

In a recent episode of the Grown Ass Women podcast, Varon discussed backstage etiquette in professional wrestling. This is where the former WWE superstar stated that she was mistreated upon her return to WWE.

She didn’t say who the people who treated her poorly were or when it happened, but it appears she was referring to her surprise return a few years ago, as that is the only match she’s worked for WWE since 2009.

“I was treated like shit when I came back to WWF [WWE] backstage. I was like, you know what? How I got treated by some of the people, I will never treat a human like that, ever. I’m going to be the welcoming arm. Like, if they last two days…They’re going to say, ‘I want to work with Lisa,'” Victoria stated.

You can listen to the entire podcast below: