Former WWE Star Claims That He “Never Had A Bad Match” And Was A Top Merchandise Seller

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, former WWE star Real1 aka Enzo Amore commented on his past with the company being forgotten about.

“I never had a bad match. You can’t have a bad match when you do this thing called selling, okay? Selling. And I sold my a** out to the point that we sold tickets, and we sold t-shirts, and I became the number one merchandise seller in all of pro wrestling as a rookie, and people want to act like it didn’t happen. So I don’t want to erase history. That’s what they did in Nazi Germany, you idiots. Don’t ever try to act like I didn’t happen.”

“When you erase somebody’s history, when you pretend like it didn’t happen, you rewrite the book, okay? This is wrestling’s history. And when you put wrestling’s history on paper, the number one merchandise seller as a rookie in 2017 was Enzo and Cass, alright? The number one merchandise seller in NXT was Enzo and Cass. The longest-tenured guys in NXT were Enzo and Cass. Why? Cause we put a**es in seats.”

