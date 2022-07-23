Former WWE Star Claims Vince McMahon Would Harass Ashley Massaro

There is a chance that we will hear new allegations of sexual misbehavior between Vince McMahon and former talent and employees now that he is no longer in charge of the WWE.

Former WWE Superstar Paul London alleged that Vince McMahon would harass the late Ashley Massaro in a recent appearance on “Cafe de Rene with Rene Dupree,” before the news of McMahon’s retirement as CEO of WWE broke.

London said, “I do remember specifically, many times when she would, she would be crying to me because Vince was propositioning her to fly on the jet with them like Kevin Dunn – buck tooth Bucky would be telling her that she has to fly on the jet with them. They’d always put the Divas up at like the TV hotel or whatever, you know, he’d been knocking on her door and you know, trying to get her to answer. It’s just like I’m shocked this Vince stuff is just now coming out. I haven’t looked up on a lot of it… I just would rather not but I’m surprised it hasn’t come out within the last 10 years. But it just goes to show how afraid people are of that power dynamic where they’re so fearful of losing their job or and it’s like what does that say about you if you’re protecting this 90-year-old f**king corpse with a thong tan line just because he’s a billionaire. I mean it’s like I said money changes people.”

Massaro claimed in a 2006 affidavit that Vince McMahon had urged her not to report that US Military personnel had drugged and raped her when she was on a tour of Kuwait for WWE’s annual Tribute to the Troops.

WWE claimed that Massaro wrote an email apology, but Konstantine Kyros, the attorney for Massaro, said, “She was being represented by me. She never withdrew from the case, she never stopped being my client, and her case is currently pending. It’s not a credible statement that she sent an email refuting the case.”

Massaro passed away in 2019 in her Suffolk County, New York, home by hanging herself.

You can listen to Paul London’s appearance on “Cafe de Rene with Rene Dupree” below: