Former WWE star Carlito, who last appeared for the company in January for the Royal Rumble PPV and RAW, was in attendance at the August 18th 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite in Houston. Carlito was watching the show as a fan and noted that Brian Cage hooked him up with a ringside seat.

Carlito wrote the following on Instagram:

“For the 1st time in years I was able to watch as just a fan.”