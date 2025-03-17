Former WWE Star Compares Ricky Starks’ Charisma To The Rock

While speaking to Fightful.com, former WWE star Paul London shared high praise for Ricky Saints, also known as Ricky Starks.

“I love this kid. I’ve known him since he was a teenager. Ricky Starks has the closest thing to [The Rock’s] level of charisma. I think that’s why people make that connection. It didn’t help that Cope referenced it in a promo. I remember watching Ricky in NWA and thinking, ‘This is ridiculous. He’s clearly ahead of the rest in terms of charisma and personality.’ I even tweeted that he’s the closest thing to The Rock’s presence and ability—but in his own way. Ricky isn’t trying to be The Rock; he’s got his own style. He’s like a street Cajun—I don’t know how to explain it. He’s awesome, and I hope he continues to do great things and truly blossom.”

