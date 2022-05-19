Former WWE Star Criticizes CM Punk for Wearing Pro-choice T-shirt on AEW Dynamite

CM Punk made his entrance for commentary on the May 18th, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite while wearing an “Abortion Rights Are Human Rights” t-shirt. Opponents of abortion rights have been labeled by Punk as “elite, affluent, white, terrorist religious fascists.”

Former WWE star Chad Lail (Jaxson Ryker) expressed his disapproval of the t-shirt on Instagram:

“How is wearing an ‘Abortion rights are human rights’ shirt on live tv stand for Human rights? Aborting a baby is taking away that living breathing child’s rights. Truly sad. That baby has rights. It’s a human. Jesus change hearts. Jesus we need you. Enough is enough. We have to stand for this. Unborn lives matter. At 5 weeks I heard my daughters heart beat. Life.”

Lail also wrote the following on Twitter:

“It’s a satanic attack on life. Now it’s taking over the things we loved as kids that took us away from normal life. Pro wrestling, cartoons, everything. I choose life. Romans 1:16 I choose to share JESUS.”