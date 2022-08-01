Former WWE Star Dexter Lumis Says He’s Still in Touch With Triple H and Shawn Michaels

Former WWE star Dexter Lumis recently spoke on Tommy Dreamer’s House of Hardcore podcast for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Lumis talked about his time working for the company:

“I had a great relationship with Shawn Michaels and Triple H. I owe those guys a lot. We still text to this day and I have a great relationship with those guys. I learned so much from them, it’s insane. Another thing that made the three-plus years at NXT such a useful thing to me. The in-between stuff, when you’re not necessarily working, Shawn would always sit there and watch tape with you and be like, ‘Right here, you should be moving. You should be doing something, even if it feels awkward. Do something here.’ Once I started applying those things and he saw it, I feel like that’s when he started being like, ‘Sam Shaw, you can put him anywhere.’ I always wanted to be that. Be an attraction or someone you can rely on.”

“Three plus years at that place really did so much for me. It’s afforded me the luxury to be able to go out to Spokane, Washington, and get a nice payday and be received by those fans like I was something special. They remember those moments and the way I presented my character. I can’t tell you how many people came up and were like, ‘Your stuff is so different your approach, always staying in character.’ That means so much to me that I was able to do that and give that reaction to the fans.”

You can listen to the podcast below:



