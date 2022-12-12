Former WWE Star Discusses Vince McMahon Pitching Their Gimmick: “What Did I Just Sign Up For?”

AEW star Dustin Rhodes covered a wide variety of subjects during his appearance on Chris Jericho’s show Talk is Jericho.

During the podcast, Rhodes recalled meeting with Vince McMahon prior to his debut as Goldust.

“He [Vince] said androgynous. Vince said that the first time when he presented that character to me, I was just agreeing with him. I had no idea what the hell that meant until we hung up the phone and I looked in the dictionary. I went what did I just sign up for?

[Chris Jericho – How did he pitch it?] Well, he’s like, Yeah, this androgynous character and he mentioned Adrian Street, Adrian Adonis, so I remember them and how they presented their characters and things like that. I’m like, okay, that’s kind of cool, so just this flamboyant person, right.

That’s what I thought androgynous meant, was flamboyant. And it’s a little different than that, but he presented that you know, and I sunk my teeth into it. And it took me a good six months up there to try to figure it out. Because I didn’t want to touch on the over the line kind of homosexuality type thing. Yeah, I did not want to do that. And Savio talked me into it one night, and we were in the garden. And I was so nervous because Vince was there. This was when he was at the curtain a lot watching the matches.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



