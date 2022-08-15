Former WWE Star Drops Hint at a Return to the Company

A former WWE star recently teased his return to the company on Twitter or appears to be waiting for a call to do so.

Although Lio Rush’s experience with the WWE did not finish as he had intended and a number of alleged problems caused his departure, it appears that he is open to joining the company again. On Twitter, Rush shared a photo of himself managing the current United States Champion Bobby Lashley back when he was a member of the Raw roster.

Rush expressed his willingness to return to the WWE during an interview in June. He said, “I think situations change, I think values and stocks rise. I think people like money; I think people like to make money and that’s what it ultimately comes down to when it comes to business. So no, I don’t rule anything out.”

Rush was under contract with WWE from 2017 to 2020. He began his career in NXT and 205 Live, and his time with Lashley was when he was most prominently featured. During the peak of the pandemic, Rush was let go by the company in April 2020 as part of budget cuts, but there were reportedly problems on both sides that many believe contributed to his release.

Rush made his AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 debut in the Casino Battle Royale before retiring from wrestling. He eventually came out of retirement, signed a contract with AEW a few months later, and appeared on TV until his deal with the company expired earlier this year.

According to the tweet below, the 27-year-old is undoubtedly not finished with professional wrestling, and if he gets his way, maybe he will return to WWE Raw soon. The WWE has a clean slate now that Triple H is in charge of creative, and the door is wide open for former talent to make a comeback, therefore it’s possible that Rush will return to the company soon.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.