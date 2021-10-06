Former WWE Star EC3 Opens Up About ‘The Day Wrestling Died’ For Him

During an interview with WrestlingInc.com, former WWE star EC3 talked about Bray Wyatt and his reaction to The Fiend losing to Bill Goldberg at Crown Jewel in 2020:

“Bray Wyatt, Windham, is one of the most creative and talented people I’ve ever met, especially in this

industry. I’ve watched him from his inception in FCW coming in as Axel Mulligan and develop what he did and find inspiration he finds in the world outside of the wrestling bubble and bring it in all these unique ways. He was one person that really inspired the Control Your Narrative movement because I’ve never seen somebody so creative try so hard, and be so unique, and do so many different things and take it upon himself to create these things, creating The Fiend and The Funhouse.

I’m like, this is amazing, and then I remember, I would call this the day wrestling died for me, I wasn’t even there, when he just got beat by Goldberg. I’ve watched this man work so hard, and be so unique, and be so creative, and do so many different things, and take it upon himself developing something so special, to have it just thrown away by someone’s decision. That’s where Control Your Narrative came from. Tell your story within the narrative.”

You can check out the full interview below: