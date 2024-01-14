Former WWE Star Expected To Return To The Company In Time For The Royal Rumble

In a few weeks, WWE will host its Royal Rumble PLE in Tampa, Florida, and it is anticipated that a former star will make a comeback. Things appear to be in motion for this to occur after the TNA Hard to Kill pay-per-view event.

At the event, Trinity, aka Naomi, lost the Knockouts Title to Jordynne Grace in a hard-fought match. This appeared to be Trinity’s final night after joining the promotion last year following her departure from WWE in May 2022, when she and Mercedes Mone walked out due to creative differences.

They were later suspended from WWE until they could negotiate their release, after which they parted ways. Trinity is expected to become a free agent soon and will leave TNA.

Trinity’s farewell match featured a tearful sendoff, as seen below. It’s unclear what WWE has planned for her and when she’ll be back in the company, but she could make a surprise return in the Women’s Royal Rumble match, which is internally expected.

Bayley, Nia Jax, Becky Lynch, and Bianca Belair are the only competitors confirmed so far for the bout.