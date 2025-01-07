Former WWE Star Explains Why Hulk Hogan Faced Hostile Crowd At RAW’s Netflix Premiere

At the Netflix premiere of WWE Raw on January 6, 2025, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan appeared alongside longtime manager Jimmy Hart to promote the historic event and his Real American Beer product. Despite his efforts to connect with the audience, Hogan was met with significant boos from the Los Angeles crowd during the segment.

Former WWE/TNA star Elijah Burke took to Twitter/X to share his thoughts on the reaction, offering a candid critique of Hogan’s reception:

Burke’s comments referenced Hogan’s outspoken support during the 2024 U.S. presidential election, which likely contributed to the polarizing reaction. The post highlights the challenges of presenting controversial figures in front of diverse audiences, particularly in regions with differing political and social leanings.

Hogan’s segment, intended to celebrate WWE’s milestone partnership with Netflix, instead sparked a broader conversation about his legacy and the fan base’s divided perceptions.

Hahaha… Hogan thought Cali was gonna 4get? Hogan screwed Hogan because while this was @WWE Netflix Debut, they should’ve waited until they got to a “Red State” to bring on Hogan who was overly boisterous & opinionated during the presidential election. 🤭#WWEonNetflix #WWERaw — Elijah Burke (@DaBlackPope) January 7, 2025

When a fan pointed out that The Undertaker received cheers from the crowd despite his endorsement of Donald Trump for president, Elijah Burke responded with a sharp distinction between the character and the person behind it.

Burke clarified:

Burke’s comment highlights the nuanced difference in how fans perceive wrestlers who keep their personal opinions separate from their professional personas, as opposed to those who blur the lines between the two. According to Burke, The Undertaker’s ability to maintain this separation allows fans to focus on the character they’ve admired for decades, while Hogan’s ever-present persona leaves little room for that distinction, making him more susceptible to backlash.

Undertaker is not a Trump supporter… Mark Calloway is….Therefore fans could care less about his personal views, he was not shoving it down their throats & certainly not using his Undertaker persona to promote it. Hogan is Hulk Hogan everywhere he goes and there’s no separation. — Elijah Burke (@DaBlackPope) January 7, 2025

Burke then wrote the following:

“Folk act like it’s Hogan’s first time back since racist remarks. He’s been back PLENTY of times on #WWERaw never got that type of reception. #HulkHogan was a poster boy for Trump’s campaign. Had #DonaldTrump walked out the boos would be ‘greater than any boos you’ve ever heard.’”