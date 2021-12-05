Former WWE Star Fandango Debuts At NWA Hard Times 2

Former WWE star Fandango, who is now going by the name of Dirty Dango, has arrived in the NWA.

He did so by making a surprise appearance at NWA Hard Times 2 when he showed up alongside JTG following the NWA Tag Team Title bout between La Rebelión (Mecha Wolf & Bestia 666) and The End (Odinson & Parrow).

The two stars pointed at La Rebelion, which indicated the next title feud. Fandango and JTG briefly teamed in NXT in 2012.