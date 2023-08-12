Former WWE Star Fires Back At Wrestling Fan Body Shaming AEW’s Saraya

AEW star Saraya was the target of public body shaming on Twitter/X by a wrestling fan who called her “fat.” Former WWE star Summer Rae (@DanielleMoinet) responded to the incident.

She wrote, “The fact that you feel that it’s ok to comment on woman’s body…or anyone’s body is simply mind blowing. 🤯 Makes me think you are 100% trolling trying to go viral when @Saraya responds. Bc there is NO WAY your brain thinks that that is ok. Right??”

“Sitting at your keyboard like oh THIIIIS is what I am going to do this fine Friday night. Be a complete asshole to someone I’ll never meet & make them feel like shit. That’ll fill my empty soul & make me feel good about myself. Yep…lemme hit ‘send’. God bless your parents.”

You can check out the aforementioned tweet below: