Former WWE Star Gangrel Set For UK Appearance With TNT Extreme Wrestling

WWE Legend Gangrel to come to Birmingham for wrestling event

LIVERPOOL, U.K. – Embargoed until 5pm BST 21/04/2023

Pro wrestling legend and popular WWE star Gangrel will be making a special appearance in Birmingham for Merseyside-based wrestling company TNT Extreme Wrestling on the 14th of July.

Gangrel, who appeared prominently on WWF (now WWE) programming with stars such as Edge, was known for his vampiric character and his elaborate gothic-inspired entrances where he emerged from fire and spat blood. In his and the WWF’s heyday, his antics were witnessed by millions around the world.

TNT will be bringing their show Thrill Kill to the Lab11 music venue on Trent Street. The company is known for exciting pro wrestling matches and storytelling with mature themes aimed at adult audiences.

His opponent for the evening is yet to be confirmed, but it has been announced that the star will be taking part in a special meet and greet with fans after the show.

“We can’t wait to bring Gangrel to Birmingham,” said TNT owner Jay Apter. “Gangrel was a huge childhood favourite for many of us not just here at TNT but also for UK wrestling fans, so we can’t understate how thrilled we are to work with him.”

The show is set to feature bloodier bouts featuring weapons and highly-trained performers. As such, the performance will only be appropriate for those ages 18 and over. Other stars such as former AEW wrestler Joey Janela are confirmed to appear.

Tickets for the event are available now on Skiddle and start at £25.

TNT Extreme Wrestling was founded in 2015 and was created by Jay Apter. The company started life by promoting professional wrestling shows to grown-up fans and has since expanded to family-friendly shows and international pay-per-views.

For more information, please contact info@tnt-wrestling.co.uk.