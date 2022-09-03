Former WWE Star Guest Coaches at the Performance Center, Santana Garrett Update

Former WWE Superstar Wesley Blake (aka Westin Blake) recently worked at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

According to a new Fightful Select report, Blake was recently working as a Guest Coach at the WWE Performance Center.

Blake was previously well-regarded at the Performance Center, where he and Steve Maclin (a.k.a. Steve Cutler) were among the most tenured players. Blake’s work outside of WWE is also highly regarded by WWE employees.

Blake has reportedly had people in several companies push for him to get looks.

Blake joined WWE in June 2013 and was released on April 15, 2021, along with other budget cuts. He was a one-time WWE NXT Tag Team Champion alongside current AEW star Buddy Matthews (fka Buddy Murphy).

Blake, who is married to Sara Lee, a former WWE Tough Enough winner, has spent the majority of his post-WWE time with the CYN (Control Your Narrative) brand, but he has also worked with The Wrestling Revolver and others. Blake and Maclin were recently TWR Tag Team Champions. He debuted for AEW at the Dark tapings on August 21, losing to Daniel Garcia in a match that aired on August 23.

In related news, it was announced earlier this week that veteran wrestler Santana Garrett has returned to WWE to work as a Performance Center Coach. Garrett appeared to confirm the new gig in an Instagram post.

However, according to Fightful Select and the Wrestling Observer, Garrett is only working as a Guest Coach and has not been hired full-time. David Taylor, the legendary “Squire,” was also recently brought in as a Guest Coach.

PWMania.com also recently reported that former WWE attitude era star Bull Buchanon will be working as a Guest Coach for NXT.