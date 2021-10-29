Former WWE Star Hired To Work As RAW Producer

Former WWE Superstar Jimmy Wang Yang (James Yun) is reportedly back with the company. Yang started working as a producer for the RAW brand this past Monday, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. There’s no word on if this is a trial run for Yang, or if he’s been hired full-time.

Yang had runs with WCW, WWE, TNA, AJPW, and ROH, among others. He last signed with WWE in 2006, and was released on April 22, 2010.

Yang’s daughter, Jazzy Yang, currently wrestles on the indies, often making appearances with her father. It will be interesting to see if this leads to a WWE tryout for Jazzy.