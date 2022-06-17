Former WWE Star Hopeful That the “Company Culture” Will Change

As PWMania.com previously reported, Vince McMahon has temporarily stepped down as WWE Chairman and CEO. Stephanie McMahon, who will serve as temporary Chairman and CEO, sent a message to WWE employees.

Maria Kanellis, a former WWE star, responded to a fan’s comment for WWE to “burn to the ground” with the following message.

“There are a lot of good people that work there. WWE employs hundreds of people. Let’s just hope the company is bought out by someone/company that will treat WWE like a business and not a boys club. Health insurance, retirement plans, parental leave, vacation days, child care, and a clear direction for the future. This is going to be an anxiety-filled time for a lot of people that work there. Hopefully, the COMPANY CULTURE will change. And people will still have jobs they love to feed their families.”