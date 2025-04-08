Former WWE Star Hopes Kevin Owens Isn’t Released After Neck Surgery

As seen on the April 4th, 2025, edition of WWE SmackDown, the much-anticipated WrestleMania 41 match between Randy Orton and Kevin Owens was officially canceled due to Owens requiring neck surgery. The announcement was made by SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, followed by an emotional in-ring promo from Owens confirming the news.

While the WWE Universe continues to react to the unfortunate development, former WWE star Karl Anderson weighed in on the situation during a recent episode of his Talk N Shop podcast.

“I don’t know anything about anything. I’m not in the middle of anything. I don’t know anything about storylines or how his health is. I don’t know his injury status. I don’t want to comment on that.”

Anderson made it clear that he isn’t privy to insider information but still chose to express concern and empathy for Owens.

“Here’s what I’m going to go with. If Kevin is really hurt, which I’m not saying he is or isn’t—I don’t have any idea. I haven’t followed. I’m barely involved. I’m just going to say this: I hope, if he’s really hurt and he has surgery, I hope he is not released two and a half months after the major surgery. That’s all I’m going to say.”

Anderson, who himself was released from WWE in 2020 following WrestleMania 36 and shortly after undergoing surgery, alluded to his own past experience.

“I hope that doesn’t happen to him. I hope that it’s a work and Randy [Orton] attacks him and they have a match at WrestleMania. If Kevin is really hurt, I just hope two and a half months after his recovery, everything is going well.”

As of now, WWE has confirmed the legitimacy of Owens’ injury. PWInsider reported the former Universal Champion is expected to undergo neck fusion surgery, which could sideline him for several months.

We join fans and peers in wishing Kevin Owens a safe and speedy recovery.