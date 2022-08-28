Former WWE Star Hornswoggle Undergoes Major Surgery

We would like to extend our warmest wishes to Dylan Postl, who was formerly known as the WWE star Hornswoggle and currently competes on the independent scene under the ring name Swoggle.

Swoggle recently had back surgery, and he shared some photos of himself in the hospital on his social media. Swoggle has previously discussed the problems he has been having with his back. He has mentioned that when he was only four years old, a metal rod was implanted into his back.

He recalled that when he was six years old, the rod that was embedded in his back required adjustment, and the procedure rendered him paralyzed for several months. As a result of complications from the initial operation, he required additional surgical procedures.

Following his most recent operation, we hope that he will have a full and speedy recovery.