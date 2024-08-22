Former WWE Star Is Embarrassed To Admit Hulk Hogan Was His Favorite Wrestler As A Kid

Hulk Hogan’s comments against presidential contender Kamala Harris were captured on camera by TMZ earlier this week. Hogan made the following comments:

“Want me to body-slam Kamala Harris? Want me to drop the leg on Kamala? Is Kamala a chameleon? Is she Indian? Ok, I like it! How! I’m gonna get heat for that one brother. That was not me. That was the beers talking.”

Former WWE star and current TNA Wrestling star AJ Francis reacted to the video, saying, “It is consistently so embarrassing as a black man and a wrestler when people ask me who my favorite wrestler was when I started watching wrestling as a kid and I have to admit it was Hulk Hogan…” A fan referred to Francis as “ignorant” and Francis replied with the following message…

“You’re an idiot. Imagine not knowing people are biracial… do you know what an HBCU is?”

TNA Knockouts champion Jordynne Grace responded to Francis’ initial comment about Hogan by writing, “Just lie.”