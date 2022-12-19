Former WWE Star Jack Gallagher Suffers Defeat in Pro MMA Debut

Former WWE star Jack Gallagher has turned to MMA as a career.

Under his real name, Jack Claffey, he made his pro-MMA debut for Full Contact Contender, FCC 32, which aired on UFC fight pass over the weekend. He competed as a bantamweight against Marlon Jones.

The fight didn’t last long because Marlon TKO’d him in round one, as shown below:

Marlon Jones brings it EARLY and gets the first-round TKO finish 👊#FCC32

📺 Tune in now on @UFCFightPass pic.twitter.com/Wsu2w5AQAb — FullContactContender (@FCCMMA) December 17, 2022

In 2015 and 2016, the former WWE star won two amateur fights.

He expressed his dissatisfaction with himself in an Instagram message:

“Here’s my favorite photo from last night. Very disappointed in myself and my performance. Happy the night ended with a win for @blackiechan_soda, who’s worked exceptionally hard for it. (Pictured here doing his best Steve Austin impression.) Thank you to everyone that’s reached out. Messages of support are always welcomed and appreciated. One win and one loss in 2022; life is all about balance. Bring on 2023! But first, coffee, cake, and @clara_sinclare.”

In 2016, he participated in the WWE Cruiserweight Classic. Following the tournament, he joined the company and worked on the 205 Live brand. He was let go by WWE in June 2020 following a sexual assault allegation.