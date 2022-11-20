Former WWE Star Kairi Sane Becomes the First IWGP Women’s Champion (Video)

STARDOM megastar KAIRI made history on November 20th at the NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over event in Tokyo.

Former WWE star KAIRI (Kairi Sane) defeated Mayu Iwatani in the main event of Sunday’s NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over event to become the first IWGP women’s champion. After the bout, KAIRI showed respect for Maya Iwatani as the two had a match-of-the-year candidate.

NJPW president Noaki Sugabayashi presented KAIRI with the title while posing with Bushiroad president Takaai Kiwani.

KAIRI indicated after her victory that she will defend the title at Wrestle Kingdom 17 but wasn’t sure who her opponent would be. She got her answer very quickly as Tam Nakano came out and told KAIRI she would be her first challenger at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4th 2023.

PWMania would like to congratulate KAIRI for becoming the first ever IWGP Women’s Champion.

Click here for full NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over results.

KAIRI is the first-ever IWGP Women's Champion!! History has been made. #NJPWxSTARDOM pic.twitter.com/PJHVZXEEXl — Pro Wrestling Finesse (@ProWFinesse) November 20, 2022