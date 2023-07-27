Former WWE Star Kalisto Set For Impact Wrestling Debut This Weekend

For their TV tapings at Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Impact Wrestling will bring in a former WWE star.

The promotion has TV tapings on Friday and Saturday with Samuray del Sol (former WWE Kalisto) set to be in action.

Kalisto was released by WWE in April 2021. On the November 3, 2021, edition of AEW Dynamite, he worked a tag team bout with Aero Star against AAA Tag Team Champions FTR. Impact Wrestling reportedly explored bringing him in over the summer of 2021, but it did not materialize.

On Friday night, he’ll compete in a six-man tag team bout with Black Taurus and Laredo Kid against Bully Ray, Moose, and Brian Myers. He’ll face Chris Sabin on Saturday night.