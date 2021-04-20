Former WWE Star Kenny Dykstra Officially Retires

Former WWE Superstar Kenn Doane (Kenny Dykstra of The Spirit Squad) has officially announced his retirement from pro wrestling.

Doane announced the retirement on Twitter this morning. He wrote-

“I’ve decided to retire from in ring wrestling. When I started at 13 I thought I’d retire at 40. But smart investments overtime have allowed me to be done now. I’m in my prime, and that will go towards my family and being a father. Thanks to the fans who stuck by me.”

Doane originally worked for WWE from 2005-2009, but returned for a brief storyline in 2016.