Former WWE star Killian Dain, now known as Big Damo, announced on social media that is he taking independent bookings and has uploaded photos of himself with a newly shaved head. Dain wrote the following on Instagram:

“Available for dates email DAMOMACKLE@YAHOO.COM

Based in USA January but will be in Europe end of February.”

Damo was one of several wrestlers released by WWE back in June of 2021.