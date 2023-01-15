Former WWE Star Knocks Bam Bam Bigelow Over His Lack of Talent

Between 1985 and 2006, Bam Bam Bigelow wrestled for a variety of pro wrestling companies, including ECW, WCW, and WWF. The star was best known for his WrestleMania XI match with former football player Lawrence Taylor.

Lanny Poffo, Randy Savage’s brother, criticized Bam Bam Bigelow’s attitude in the WWE while appearing on Rene Dupree’s Cafe de Rene podcast. Furthermore, he began to criticize Bigelow for his lack of talent.

“I didn’t like Bam Bam whatsoever. I thought he was genuinely the least talented wrestler ever to get a push. Boy, did it go to his head. But I will give him credit for one thing. I understand in the last years of his life, some building caught on fire and he went into the building and saved two kids, so good for him.

I said, ‘I have made a bad career choice here, and I gotta do a job for this unmarketable, fat piece of crap that couldn’t get over if his hair were on fire.’ You know he had a tattoo of a flame. I said, ‘I wouldn’t pay to see that guy no matter what he was gonna do.’ But give him credit, boy, didn’t he have a great match with that football player.”

