Former WWE Star Konnor Comments On His Status With Impact Wrestling

Former WWE star Konnor made an appearance on this week’s episode of “Table Talk.” Here are some of the highlights:

His Impact Wrestling status after recent appearance:

“We don’t know if it’s a one off or what was going on, but it was one of those deals where Tommy Dreamer gave me a phone call and said ‘Hey, man, we’re in town. We want to give you an opportunity. We want to bring you in and let you get some TV time’, and I was like ‘Cool, like yeah, absolutely.’ I asked Tommy, ‘Do you think it’s worth it?’ He said, ‘I’d like to get eyes in front of Scott D’Amore.’”

“So first off, I love Tommy, and I think very highly of Tommy because Tommy was one of the original guys that found me before I was even hired by WWE. He was actually in the talent relations department. So I’ve always trusted him. He’s one of the good ones,” Konnor said.

“So Tommy invited me down. I met Scott D’Amore. They gave me, I think it was like 13 to 15 minutes, with Eddie Edwards. We did a great job. Then the next night, it was just a quick in and out, but you never know what’s going to happen. There was nothing signed or anything that was done there. It was just good business. So we’ll see what happens. You never know.”

Quitting drinking during the pandemic:

“I did a lot of soul searching for myself, I guess you could say. There was a point I think during my life that I used to drink a lot and I used to let myself go. Sometimes I didn’t know how to say no,” he revealed.

“So what I ended up doing was I realized that I might have had an issue. So what I ended up doing was I took a year of sobriety. I said I have to prove to myself that I’m not an alcoholic, and so for a whole year, I never touched a drink in that year. I was like, ok, because I was like, I did it to myself, I need to fix this myself. That was my mentality and I did it. That was one of my biggest things I did over the course of that first year off.”

“I started drinking in 11th grade and so that’s really terrible to talk about, but I think sometimes it needs to be known and I drank quite a bit. I just was like, dammit, enough’s enough. Even my wife said something to me, and she was like, ‘You know, you’re an alcoholic’ and I was like, ‘No, or am I?’, and then once I questioned it, the moment I questioned that, I said, ‘You son of a b*tch. You just might be an alcoholic. Now, you’ve got to make sure that you’re not.’ It was hard, but it was done and it was attainable.”