Former WWE Star Lanny Poffo Passes Away

WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan announced on Facebook and Twitter that former WWE superstar “Leaping” Lanny Poffo (also known as The Genius) had died.

Duggan issued the following:

“With a very, very heavy heart, I’ve been asked to let everyone know about the passing of our friend and colleague Lanny Poffo, The Genius. RIP Lanny.”

Poffo was 68 years old.

There is no information on the cause of death. Lanny Savage is Randy Savage’s younger brother. He had a successful career in his own right. He wrestled for ICW, the promotion founded by their late father, Angelo Poffo. Lanny also wrestled in the World Wrestling Federation as “Leaping” Lanny Poffo, but fans will remember him most for his run in the late 1980s with “Mr. Perfect” Curt Hennig in their feud with Hulk Hogan.

