WWE Hall of Famer Madusa appeared during the first episode of the AEW Deadly Draw tournament to introduce the proceedings. Shaul Guerrero was the ring announcer while Veda Scott did color commentary.

In the first match, the Nightmare Sisters (Brandi Rhodes and Allie) defeated Penelope Ford and Mel.

In the second match, Tay Conti and Anna Jay defeated Nyla Rose and Ariane Andrew.

You can check out the full episode below: