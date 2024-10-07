Former WWE Star Makes In-Ring Return Following Two-Year Hiatus

When WWE releases talent, they have multiple options: they can work for another major the company, enter the independent wrestling scene, or pursue other careers.

Aliyah was released from WWE in September 2023, after joining the company in 2015. She currently works under her own name, Nhooph Al-Areebi, and has recently returned to wrestling.

She made her return during a recent Destiny Wrestling event in Canada. This was her first match since September 2022 on Raw, when she and Raquel Rodriguez lost the Women’s Tag Team Championships to Damage CTRL (IYO SKY and Dakota Kai). This marked the end of their tag team title run after only 13 days. The former WWE star never returned to television after losing the title due to injury.

Aliyah uploaded some footage from her first match back on Instagram, which is shown below: