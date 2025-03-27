Former WWE Star Makes Surprise Cameo On AEW Dynamite

Former WWE star Von Wagner made a low-key but notable cameo on this week’s AEW Dynamite, appearing as a security guard during a heated ringside brawl between Mark Davis and Powerhouse Hobbs.

While the moment was brief, eagle-eyed fans quickly recognized Wagner, whose real name is Cal Bloom, despite being in plain clothes and part of the group trying to break up the chaos.

Wagner’s appearance comes nearly a year after his surprising WWE release, where he was let go alongside several other talents. At the time, Wagner was reportedly under consideration for a main roster call-up, and had recently been featured in feuds with Bron Breakker and Lexis King on NXT before being cut.

Since departing WWE, Wagner has returned to the independent scene. Just last week, he competed for Midwest All-Star Wrestling, defeating Shay Diesel.

While AEW has not announced any formal signing, Wagner’s appearance could hint at future involvement with the company—or simply be a one-off extra role. Either way, fans were quick to take notice of the big man back on national television.