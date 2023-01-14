Former WWE Star Making AEW Debut in Title Match on Wednesday’s Dynamite

KUSHIDA will make his AEW debut when he challenges Darby Allin for the TNT Title at Wednesday’s Dynamite.

Young Bucks vs. Top Flight, Willow Nightingale vs. Toni Storm, and Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal in an AEW All-Atlantic Title match were also announced.

After leaving WWE last year, KUSHIDA returned to NJPW and worked for Impact Wrestling, winning a six-way match at Friday’s Hard to Kill pay-per-view event.

On Friday’s Rampage, Allin successfully defended his championship against Juice Robinson. On January 4, he defeated Samoa Joe for the title on Dynamite.

The following is an updated lineup for Wednesday’s Dynamite:

* TNT Champion Darby Allin vs. KUSHIDA

* AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal

* Willow Nightingale vs. Toni Storm

* Top Flight vs. The Young Bucks

* Bryan Danielson vs. Bandido

* Ricky Starks vs. Jake Hager