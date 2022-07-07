Former WWE Star Mojo Rawley Issues Statement on WES Show Being Canceled

As PWMania.com previously reported, a statement was released announcing the cancellation of the planned Wrestling Entertainment Series premiere show in Nottingham, England.

Former WWE star Dean “Mojo Rawley” Muhtadi released a statement on the matter. You can check out the complete statement below:

“Unfortunate to see the cancellation of WES. I was very excited to step back in the ring, and HYPED to battle with Damo. I really feel for all the fans who had interest in the talent on this show. To anyone that bought a ticket, I will be doing a FREE meet and greet this Sunday so we can all have a great time regardless and STAY HYPED. For those that didn’t buy a ticket to WES and come to the M&G, 100% of that money will go to pay the UK local talent that were supposed to be on the show as I have learned they have not yet been paid. More info to come on that. Until then, I guess a week long vacation in England with my beautiful fiancée isn’t the worst thing ever!”