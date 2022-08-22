Former WWE Star No Shows An Event; Steals The Flight Credit

Promoter Graeme Keam of PrimosCollectibles.com took to Facebook to post a short video explaining that his show in Winnipeg, Canada, was a victim of a wrestler no-showing the event. This wrestler is former WWE and IMPACT wrestler Levy Valenz (fka No Way Jose).

This happens in wrestling, travel situations occur, however the promoter went on to say that he got an email from Delta saying “the flight has been changed from where he was supposed to go (which was Winnipeg, Manitoba) to Orlando, Florida, so he had cashed in the ticket”. This is all alleged at this time.

Valenz debuted for AEW in Orlando at their Dark tapings. The promoter who is now out approx $1000 (as alleged in the video) in the change stated at the end of the video he will see Valenz in court.