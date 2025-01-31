Former WWE Star Not Expected For Royal Rumble Appearance, More Legends In Town

WWE has a long-standing tradition of bringing in former stars and legends for surprise appearances in the Royal Rumble, and this year appears to be no different, with several notable names already in town.

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon, it was reported that multiple former WWE stars will be in Indianapolis for the event. However, one notable absence will be Nick Nemeth (formerly Dolph Ziggler), who is not expected to compete in the Royal Rumble match.

“We asked a couple of sources if they could provide talent names who will be in Indianapolis on Saturday, and we got a few interesting names back,” the report stated. “Some of these are already out there, while others may not be. However, we can confirm that RVD, Rhino, JBL, Matt Cardona, Bubba Ray Dudley, Tommy Dreamer, Hacksaw Jim Duggan, Ric Flair, Mark Henry, both Hardy Boys, Mickie James, and Victoria are all slated to be in town in some capacity for Royal Rumble weekend.”

On the flip side, despite the recent WWE-TNA partnership and the fact that Nemeth is no longer TNA World Champion, sources indicate that he is still not expected to appear in the Royal Rumble.