Former WWE Star Not Expected To Join AEW Despite Recent Teases

Former WWE star Matt Riddle has been participating in a number of interviews recently. He has even been teasing joining AEW and having talks with AEW President Tony Khan, but it looks like he will not be signing with the company despite this.

According to Fightful Select, Khan has had no interest in bringing Riddle into All Elite Wrestling, especially after everything that has transpired over the last couple of years. It was also mentioned on the report that talents from AEW almost never works with Riddle on the independent scene, and when they do, it has generally been in Mexico.

Sources in TNA have said they hope to get Riddle to appear for them as he doesn’t have contracts with MLW or NJPW.