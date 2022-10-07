Former WWE Star Now a Full-time Coach at the Performance Center

Biff Busick, better known by his ring name Oney Lorcan, is now working full-time with WWE as a coach.

It was previously reported that he was working as a guest coach at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Dave Meltzer reported in the most recent issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Biff has already signed with WWE. Meltzer said, “we were told he’s not a guest coach and has been there for a while as a full-time coach.”

In 2015, Busick signed a full-time contract with WWE. At that time, he was working under his real name on NXT television; however, WWE later assigned him the name Oney Lorcan. HTogether with Danny Burch, he once held the NXT Tag Team Championships. Biff had previously requested his release, which WWE complied with in November 2021.

Busick returned to the independent wrestling scene after his release, working for companies such as PWG, GCW, and Beyond Wrestling. In July of this past year, he decided to take some time off from competing and stepped away from the ring.

At the Performance Center, Matt Bloom serves as the head trainer, and Norman Smiley, Robbie Brookside, and Terry Taylor are coaches.