Former WWE Star on Fans Possibly Turning Against Triple H Because They Are “Fickle”

Former WWE star Shane Thorne recently spoke with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, Thorne commented on Triple H’s creative direction in WWE and fans possibly turning against it.

Thorne said:

“I don’t know, we’ll see [about changing fan reaction]. Because RAW and SmackDown used to be different but it is a burnout process. It depends on how long they can keep it up for. Who says in a year or two that we don’t get sick of this formula and people say ‘it’s too much change, I can’t keep up with it’. People are fickle, as they say. It is good though. I hear good things. I don’t watch it, but I see things on the internet and it looks like there is good buzz [surrounding the product].”

Thorne also discussed his departure from WWE:

“Pretty relieved [after his WWE release]. I thought it was coming for like three years. I was on everybody’s future endeavored wish list. Every single time there were releases people were like ‘I’m pretty sure Shane Thorne got released too.’”

You can watch the complete interview below: