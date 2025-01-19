Former WWE Star On Rey Fenix Situation: ‘If You Sign A Contract, You Honor It’

In August 2024, reports emerged that AEW sources expected The Lucha Brothers (Penta and Rey Fenix) to leave the company once their contracts expired, with speculation that they would join WWE. However, it was later revealed that AEW President Tony Khan decided to “tack on injury time” to Fenix’s contract, extending his time with the company.

The situation sparked significant debate among fans and wrestlers. On Twitter/X, the account @ProWFinesse criticized Khan’s decision, writing that he “needs to let Rey Fenix go” and claiming that “this situation only hurts the talent.” Former WWE star Baron Corbin (Tom Pestock) weighed in on the matter, defending Khan’s decision:

“If you sign a contract you honor it. Would it have been okay if Tony didn’t pay him while he was hurt or out of action? The answer is no bc Tony signed the contract as well. You can’t switch teams after getting what you want and signing the contract.”

Another fan countered, suggesting that Fenix had already honored his contract and argued that Khan wasn’t fulfilling his obligations by keeping Fenix off TV. Corbin responded:

“False. Having a contract doesn’t mean you are guaranteed TV time or matches it simply means you can’t work for another company.”

Another fan wrote that Fenix “did honor his contract, also part of his contract was WORKING and Tony isn’t holding up his end of the deal.” Corbin responded with the following message:

The debate highlights ongoing tensions between talent and management over contract obligations in professional wrestling. While some view Khan’s decision as within his rights, others see it as unfairly limiting Fenix’s opportunities. The situation has added further intrigue to the ongoing discussion about Fenix’s future in the industry.

