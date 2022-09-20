Former WWE Star Open to Making a Comeback at Extreme Rules

At Extreme Rules, which will take place on October 8th, WWE will reintroduce the Fight Pit match as part of the rivalry between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle.

The announcement of the match was made during this week’s edition of RAW. A fan commented in a tweet suggesting that former WWE superstar Ken Shamrock should serve as the special guest referee for the event.

It would appear that Shamrock is on the same page as he stated that he is in favor of the idea:

Due to his experience in MMA, Shamrock would be an excellent choice to compete in this kind of gimmick match. The match between the former WWE star and Owen Hart at SummerSlam 1998 took place in the Lion’s Den, which is an arena that is very similar to the Fight Pit.

In the past, Shamrock has expressed interest in working for WWE, most recently in 2018, when he disclosed that he had made contact with WWE in the hopes of making a comeback.

In 2020, he offered his assistance with the RAW Underground segments by getting in touch with Shane McMahon via Twitter. Shamrock has stated on multiple occasions that one of his goals in life is to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Since he left WWE in 1999, Shamrock has not been seen on any of the company’s television shows. A number of years ago, he had The Rock induct him in the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame.