Former WWE Star Open To Working For AEW

Former WWE star Victoria (Lisa Marie Varon) talked about possibly working for AEW, in an interview with WrestlingInc.com:

“Well, I’m open to it. I’ve always wanted to be a trainer for the new kids, being an agent or something like that. I have a lot to give back I think. I learned a lot like going through a lot of mistakes in the business, what not to do on TV, that kind of stuff, and I think I have a lot of knowledge to share.

“I wouldn’t be opposed to that, but I would have to open the discussion because traveling is — I don’t know if I can do four days a week again and have a normal home life. That’s a tough part. You’re sacrificing a lot to go back, so of course, it’d have to be financially viable and something I would enjoy, and I would have to see how the locker room is and see if I get along with everybody. I don’t want to go to a miserable atmosphere. I still want to be in a positive atmosphere.”