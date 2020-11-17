Former WWE Star Opens Up About Targeted By Fans and ‘Bots’

Former WWE star Maria Kanellis responded to a statement from SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris regarding the labor union showing support for pro-wrestlers:

I was curious when I woke up why there were so many attacks on my husband and now I understand why. Every time someone speaks out or speaks up against WWE, WWE bots/fans go after credibility. We are human beings. We have rights and labor laws should apply to us. https://t.co/IQcrEowpwo — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) November 16, 2020

Nice try. There will not be any backing down. My parents worked their asses off in blue collar jobs to give me the best life they could. And now I will not allow ANYONE to not allow me to do the same for my children. #mamabear — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) November 16, 2020