Former WWE Star Pitches Interesting Roman Reigns Match for WrestleMania 39

During a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, former WWE Superstar Tommy Dreamer speculated that Gunther could face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

Dreamer claimed that there weren’t many suitable opponents left after Reigns defeated Logan Paul to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel.

Dreamer said, “It was great [Gunther vs. Rey Mysterio]. It helped Gunther because we’re talking about Roman Reigns. We’re talking about Logan Paul. If Roman Reigns beats him, eventually — then I say the person they have to go to is Gunther versus Roman at ‘Mania. Because then I’m like, ‘Who else can do it?’ And I don’t know who else can do it.”

Gunther recently defeated former World Champion Rey Mysterio to successfully defend his Intercontinental Championship.