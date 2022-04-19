Former WWE Star Possibly Working With Tony Khan’s Ring of Honor

During an interview with James Lascuola of PW Ponderings, former WWE star Maria Kanellis talked about possibly having a role with Tony Khan’s Ring of Honor:

“There has been some communication of trying to figure out a way… he [Khan] has reached out to me and now we’re just trying to find a time to get on the phone and discuss things further. I’m hopeful that happens soon. I’m thankful and appreciative that he even reached out to me because I love Ring of Honor. A piece of my soul might have died a little bit when I was released from the company last year because last year was so fulfilling and I loved working with that division. I’m hopeful that we do find a time to communicate and a lot of our friends are trying to make sure we get in touch. I will keep everybody posted as things come into play.”

“One of the things I said with people who have been in touch with Tony is that I’m not looking to come in and run things or anything like that. I would love the opportunity to come in, grow, learn as Ring of Honor grows into what it becomes in the future. I had a special position last year and I’m so glad that all the women in wrestling were able to see me in that position because now they know that there is another way to be involved in wrestling, maybe when you’re too banged up or you want to transition from being in front of the camera to behind the camera. For that, I’m forever thankful to Joe Koff and Delirious and everyone at Ring of Honor. As things move over, I understand that there is training involved and getting up to speed for how other people like to run things. Not just Tony Khan, but production in general. Every company runs differently. Whether that is producing backstage or writing or being in HR or talent relations, I’m open to any of those things. I did all of them last year. We’ll see what comes of it. I’m hopeful and excited.”