Former WWE Star Praises Roman Reigns and Says He’s ‘Untouchable Right Now’

During an appearance on That 90’s Wrestling Podcast, former WWE star Mike Bennett gave praise to Roman Reigns:

“I mean, Roman (Reigns) is the best, he’s the man. That dude would watch our 205 Live matches and help us after our matches, and would give us good critique. He wouldn’t be like, ‘All you guys are doing too much.’ No, he would be genuine and be like, ‘Hey, if you did this but if you took a second longer after you did this, think about how the crowd would react.’ And you’re like, ‘Oh!’ Genuine critiques to the point where you’re like, ‘Oh, you’re actually watching our matches at 10 o’clock at night when everyone else has left the building. Thank you.’ He’s great.”

“I mean, to me, he’s the best thing in WWE besides Tommaso (Ciampa), who I think is unbelievable and he’s one of my best friends. But Roman, he’s one of the best, like he’s untouchable right now. His work, his promos are everything. He’s like, to me, he’s the epitome of putting that company on his back right now.”