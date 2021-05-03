Former WWE Star Publicly Reaches Out To Triple H and Stephanie McMahon

Former WWE star Santino Marella publicly reached out to Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in regards to his daughter Bianca. Here is what Santino wrote:

Hi @TripleH & @StephMcMahon remember my little daughter @CarelliBianca? Well she’s a woman now, and has been coached since day one to be a total superstar! Biology degree is done this summer, then she’s ready for her time to shine! pic.twitter.com/bh5Mw6GvpN — Santino Marella (@milanmiracle) May 2, 2021

Bianca received an endorsement from Beth Phoenix:

Thank you so much Beth 😁😁😁that means a lot 🤗 🥰 it also feels like it was yesterday… https://t.co/DFYQwzkPdj — Bianca Carelli (@CarelliBianca) May 2, 2021

Here is a video of Bianca in action from Santino’s Battle Arts Academy that was published shortly before the Covid-19 pandemic started…

Here is a brief promo from early 2020: