Former WWE Star Publicly Reaches Out To Triple H and Stephanie McMahon

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Former WWE star Santino Marella publicly reached out to Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in regards to his daughter Bianca. Here is what Santino wrote:

Bianca received an endorsement from Beth Phoenix:

Here is a video of Bianca in action from Santino’s Battle Arts Academy that was published shortly before the Covid-19 pandemic started…

Here is a brief promo from early 2020:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR