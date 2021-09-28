Former WWE Star Reached Out To Vince McMahon About A Return To The Company

Eva Marie recently stated in an interview that e-mails with Vince McMahon helped begin the process of her returning to WWE. It appears that another wrestler is taking a similar approach.

In an interview with WrestlingInc.com, former WWE star Ariane Andrew aka Cameron commented on how she contacted Vince about a return to the company:

“I am very torn if I want to say this, but I actually reached out recently and was like, ‘I would love to come back,’ and, will I be back? That’s to be determined, but I actually reached out to Vince [McMahon] himself and was like, you know what, I’m going to go to the person who’s at the top. I miss being in that world of wrestling. I saw Naomi three months ago, and I was like, you know what, if I have nothing, if I never got the championship, I feel like having the tag team titles would be awesome. I feel like I would feel fulfilled. I feel like I would get that feeling of feeling accomplished because The Funkadactyls were awesome, but I still feel there’s this void that I’m missing, and I feel like if I was able to go back and, not only that, we’d be making history. We would be the first black women ever — I hate to throw that term around when it comes to race, but we’d be the first black women ever to have the belts.”

“He actually responded, which is crazy. I know he’s a busy person. He was like, ‘I’ll pass this along to John Laurinaitis,’ who’s head of talent relations.”

