Former WWE Star Ready to Return to the Company Since Vince McMahon is Gone

The phrase “never say never” is frequently used in professional wrestling, and it appears that for some former WWE stars, as there was very little likelihood that they would rejoin the company while Vince McMahon was in charge.

Since things have changed, it appears that certain people, particularly former talent Triple H treated well, may be able to make a comeback.

In 2004, Maria Kanellis originally signed a contract with WWE after being found during the Divas Search. After her time with the company came to an end in 2009, she went on to work for various promotions, including Ring Of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and TNA. She and her husband Mike Bennett (now known as Mike Kanellis) made a comeback to WWE in 2017, although their run didn’t go as planned partly due to the way they were booked by Vince McMahon.

Bennett and Kanellis were both released in 2020, and Kanellis hasn’t been shy about expressing her dissatisfaction with her last run. However, she now appears prepared to return if the call comes. Kanellis responded to a question regarding a future return by tweeting the following:

“.The wrestling world is wild right now. I always had a great working relationship with @TripleH and I know @RealMikeBennett liked his brief time in @WWENXT. The right opportunity is always timing meets talent. If it’s the right time, then it’s the right time. @WWE”

