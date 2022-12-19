Former WWE Star Recalls Steve Austin Refusing to Work With Him

When Marc Mero first joined WWE in 1996, the company also re-signed Sable, Mero’s wife at the time. Mero’s career appeared to be over after Sable bodyslammed him during their feud on WWE television.

The former WWE/WCW star told Steve Fall’s Ten Count how he had planned to work on a storyline with Steve Austin, but Austin turned him down after Sable bodyslammed Mero.

“I was made to really get Sable over, which was what we wanted to do, you know. But in essence it also hurt me because when like, for example, when she bodyslammed me, I was gonna go into a program with Steve Austin and when Steve saw that he was like, ‘if this girl could beat up Wildman Marc Mero, what am I getting in the ring with him for?

At that time, they were backing up the Brinks truck to our house, you know what I mean, we were a married couple so whether she’s getting over, I’m getting over, I’m getting paid the same no matter what. But now when her merchandise and all that kicks in, it really made a huge difference and so on so. At that time, you just go, ‘I just want to do what’s right for the family.’ And like I said, I look back with no regrets. And unfortunately, I didn’t get to have my run with Steve like I though would’ve been pretty cool but I totally understand.”

